A peek at Genpact Limited (G): Who has invested in It?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -16.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $45.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.75% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.38% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.38, the stock is -0.85% and -2.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -0.02% off its SMA200. G registered -12.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.32%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.31%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 109600 employees, a market worth around $8.19B and $4.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.17 and Fwd P/E is 14.78. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.78% and -17.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.86M, and float is at 169.05M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saumur Darren, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Saumur Darren sold 40,036 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $45.17 per share for a total of $1.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95684.0 shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Saumur Darren (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $45.09 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95684.0 shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Saumur Darren (Senior Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 95,684 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -25.09% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 15.64% higher over the same period.