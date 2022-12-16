A peek at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who has invested in It?

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is -25.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 72.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 5.75% and 24.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -3.20% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -33.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.76%.

The stock witnessed a 45.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.34%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 68.91% and -36.11% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.50% this year

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.63M, and float is at 27.79M with Short Float at 0.24%.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEMP WALTER V, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that KLEMP WALTER V bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $57632.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that KLEMP WALTER V (CEO and President) bought a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $1.15 per share for $25866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MBRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, KLEMP WALTER V (CEO and President) acquired 24,742 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $25257.0. The insider now directly holds 342,390 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX).

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -73.15% lower over the past 12 months.