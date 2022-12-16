A peek at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC): Who has invested in It?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -14.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.31 and a high of $49.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRC stock was last observed hovering at around $41.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.66% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.89% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.38, the stock is 0.52% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -0.20% off its SMA200. SRC registered -12.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.00%.

The stock witnessed a 2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.78%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $682.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.91 and Fwd P/E is 27.01. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.61% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 805.70% this year

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.66M, and float is at 138.85M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILCHRIST RICHARD I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GILCHRIST RICHARD I bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $41.91 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44409.0 shares.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Young Jay (EVP, CAO, CLO) sold a total of 19,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $46.38 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19636.0 shares of the SRC stock.