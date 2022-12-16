A peek at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): Who has invested in It?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is -35.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.47 and a high of $102.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $64.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $64.15, the stock is 4.65% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.86% off its SMA200. TW registered -32.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.08%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.33%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 1046 employees, a market worth around $14.95B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.61 and Fwd P/E is 30.49. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.64% and -37.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.72M, and float is at 110.93M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zucker Scott, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Zucker Scott sold 2,306 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $63.69 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42310.0 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that BERNS STEVEN (Director) sold a total of 3,503 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $66.89 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1125.0 shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Olesky Lee (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 17,119 shares at an average price of $74.58 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 230,164 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).