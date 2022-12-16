A peek at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who has invested in It?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is -47.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $22.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.09%.

Currently trading at $19.52, the stock is -13.28% and -30.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -13.67% at the moment leaves the stock -22.17% off its SMA200. VERV registered -43.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.22%.

The stock witnessed a -25.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.59%, and is -11.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.43% and -54.60% from its 52-week high.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -351.70% this year

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.21M, and float is at 55.52M with Short Float at 17.98%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bellinger Andrew, the company’s CSO & CMO. SEC filings show that Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $22.95 per share for a total of $19852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6629.0 shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Dorval Allison (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $22.10 per share for $12243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2186.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Yeshwant Krishna (Director) disposed off 48,583 shares at an average price of $31.14 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 4,260,047 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.71% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -8.83% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 45.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.