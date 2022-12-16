Crocs Inc. (CROX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is -27.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.08 and a high of $154.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $96.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.35%.

Currently trading at $92.41, the stock is -4.73% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock 28.79% off its SMA200. CROX registered -38.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.70%.

The stock witnessed a -4.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.35%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 5770 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.54% and -39.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (94.80%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 149.50% this year

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.69M, and float is at 60.06M with Short Float at 8.55%.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Poole Michelle (President) sold a total of 9,492 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $99.83 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $100.55 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 149,748 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -2.65% down over the past 12 months and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) that is -0.27% lower over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -11.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.