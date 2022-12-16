Here are the top Institutional holders of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) is -42.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.81 and a high of $28.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRNX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.47% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 53.6% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is -7.49% and -8.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -16.59% off its SMA200. CRNX registered -35.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.58%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.13%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $945.33M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.72% and -43.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.77M, and float is at 47.02M with Short Float at 8.11%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Betz Stephen F., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $17.84 per share for a total of $55768.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84968.0 shares.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Betz Stephen F. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 3,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $18.72 per share for $58519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88094.0 shares of the CRNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Betz Stephen F. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 3,126 shares at an average price of $18.52 for $57894.0. The insider now directly holds 91,220 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -8.83% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -71.11% lower over the same period.