Here are the top Institutional holders of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 4.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.69 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.06% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.17% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.65, the stock is -1.45% and -6.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.62% off its SMA200. GO registered 4.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.70%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.97%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 803 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.14 and Fwd P/E is 25.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.16% and -36.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.20% this year

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.06M, and float is at 88.83M with Short Float at 9.79%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gray Lindsay E., the company’s VP Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Gray Lindsay E. sold 1,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $30.86 per share for a total of $47370.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17063.0 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Herman Thomas F (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $31.69 per share for $63383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39400.0 shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Wilson Steven K. (SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) disposed off 5,556 shares at an average price of $31.49 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 155,993 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).