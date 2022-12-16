Here are the top Institutional holders of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is 136.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $10.51, the stock is -5.78% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -5.14% at the moment leaves the stock 25.28% off its SMA200. HDSN registered 169.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.99%.

The stock witnessed a -1.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.37%, and is -11.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $482.72M and $315.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.94% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 667.20% this year

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.06M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaglione Kenneth, the company’s VP-Operations. SEC filings show that Gaglione Kenneth sold 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $11.53 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3207.0 shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Krishnamurti Nat (CFO) sold a total of 46,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $10.13 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25207.0 shares of the HDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Krishnamurti Nat (CFO) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $10.66 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 71,401 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading -19.95% down over the past 12 months and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is 9.26% higher over the same period. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is -18.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.