Here are the top Institutional holders of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) shares

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) is -46.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $3.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -43.47% and -29.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -23.08% at the moment leaves the stock -26.37% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -34.07% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.67%, and is -45.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.29% over the week and 24.87% over the month.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $8.70M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.38% and -62.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (599.60%).

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.60% this year

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.28M, and float is at 5.66M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elson Marilyn, the company’s Ms. Elson serves as CFO. SEC filings show that Elson Marilyn bought 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $1.12 per share for a total of $10640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Nexalin Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Elson Marilyn (Ms. Elson serves as CFO) bought a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $4.15 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the NXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Morad Rick (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $4.15 for $10375.0. The insider now directly holds 107,989 shares of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL).