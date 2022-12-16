Here are the top Institutional holders of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is -25.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is -7.68% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -15.63% off its SMA200. SOL registered -28.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.56%.

The stock witnessed a -11.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.34%, and is -9.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $305.55M and $63.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.75% and -47.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReneSola Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.62M, and Short Float at -.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 112,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.40 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.92 million shares.

ReneSola Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (CFO) bought a total of 60,545 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $4.41 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.81 million shares of the SOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (CFO) acquired 92,707 shares at an average price of $4.43 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 12,749,559 shares of ReneSola Ltd (SOL).

ReneSola Ltd (SOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 12.32% up over the past 12 months and Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) that is 10.02% higher over the same period. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is 13.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.