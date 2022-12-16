Here are the top Institutional holders of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) shares

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is -16.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.05 and a high of $39.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $30.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.11% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.94% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.60, the stock is -10.57% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.86% off its SMA200. SBCF registered -11.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.45%.

The stock witnessed a -9.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.18%, and is -11.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $327.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is 36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.89% and -24.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.44M, and float is at 60.62M with Short Float at 6.06%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DENNIS S III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 5,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $35.48 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21867.0 shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that HUDSON DENNIS S III (Director) sold a total of 2,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $35.48 per share for $90190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, HUDSON DENNIS S III (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $36.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 169,698 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -22.44% down over the past 12 months and BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is -20.36% lower over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 17.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.