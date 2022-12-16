Here are the top Institutional holders of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) shares

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is -7.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.60 and a high of $95.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWX stock was last observed hovering at around $71.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.32%.

Currently trading at $64.99, the stock is -5.59% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -8.86% at the moment leaves the stock -18.40% off its SMA200. SWX registered -6.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%.

The stock witnessed a -0.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.99%, and is -7.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has around 2286 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.82% and -32.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Analyst Forecasts

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.20% this year

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.16M, and float is at 66.46M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cardenas Jose A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cardenas Jose A sold 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $89.11 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25810.0 shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that DeBonis Eric (SVP/Exec Operations Advisor) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $92.02 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9264.0 shares of the SWX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, DeBonis Eric (SVP/Exec Operations Advisor) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $93.19 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,788 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 18.62% higher over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 8.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.