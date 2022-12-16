Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG)

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is -57.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $50.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.48% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.43, the stock is 10.36% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. CARG registered -56.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.79%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.09%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has around 1203 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.77. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.85% and -71.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarGurus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.20% this year

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.68M, and float is at 101.40M with Short Float at 7.66%.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at CarGurus Inc. (CARG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zales Samuel, the company’s COO and President. SEC filings show that Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

CarGurus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Zales Samuel (COO and President) sold a total of 2,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $25.01 per share for $57348.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the CARG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Zales Samuel (COO and President) disposed off 9,039 shares at an average price of $25.25 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 403,403 shares of CarGurus Inc. (CARG).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -37.95% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -38.11% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -35.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.