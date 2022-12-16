Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is -80.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $43.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 40.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 20.20% and -4.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -48.41% off its SMA200. NSTG registered -78.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.55%.

The stock witnessed a 10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.75%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $418.34M and $135.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.08% and -80.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 46.24M with Short Float at 6.46%.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bailey K Thomas, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bailey K Thomas bought 29,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $8.05 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48533.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $7.75 per share for $39998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) acquired 62,500 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 264,837 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -15.55% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -65.74% lower over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is -58.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.