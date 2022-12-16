How Does The Gorilla Technology (GRRR) Stock Price Increase In The Extended Session Thursday?

In today’s after-hours activity, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) is gaining on the charts, up 4.28% to trade at $5.12 at the last check. We may therefore use recent events to give a more comprehensive view of the worldwide supplier of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT solutions, and cybersecurity as the GRRR stock soared in the absence of recent news.

How are things going now?

Recently, conditions for the purchase of SeeQuestor Limited (“SeeQuestor”), a leading provider of video analytics technology, were agreed upon by Gorilla Technology (GRRR). The standard completion criteria, regulatory approvals, and a majority vote of SeeQuestor’s shareholders must all be satisfied before the all-stock deal may close. With unmatched skills, a robust product portfolio, and a promising pipeline, the purchase accelerates Gorilla Technology’s plan to establish itself as a global leader in sophisticated AI video analytics for security and surveillance.

What will GRRR gain from the new acquisition?

SeeQuestor, a U.K.-based company, was established in 2014 to provide automated video post-event analysis to enhance domestic police investigations. SeeQuestor has created powerful video analytics technology. Global clients of SeeQuestor come from the United Kingdom, Canada, the Middle East, and South-East Asia.

Law enforcement officials and security firms may automatically monitor hundreds of cameras on one unified platform thanks to SeeQuestor’s leading real-time video analytics tool. Their product makes it easier to recognize people, bodies, dangers, objects, and cars, delivers real-time notifications, and enables security and surveillance firms to shorten response times while creating a safer environment.

Through the purchase, GRRR climbs the video analytics market’s value chain to become one of the top international suppliers of cutting-edge AI-based video analytics solutions for increased security and safety. The technology from SeeQuestor enhances GRRR’s cutting-edge AI real-time data collection and processing. The united business can provide more integrated services, giving it a competitive advantage against bigger providers.

How would the acquisition boost GRRR’s expansion?

Due to SeeQuestor’s exciting addition to its current technology portfolio, this purchase perfectly fits Gorilla Technology’s (GRRR) strategy and ambition. With the purchase, GRRR will be even more well-positioned to quicken the development of new products and increase the scope of its portfolio for the benefit of a larger market.