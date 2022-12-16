Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is -84.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $25.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -52.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is 1.68% and -10.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -66.93% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -83.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.82%.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.82%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.23% and -85.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.25M, and float is at 64.54M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHELAN KEVIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $10221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that PHELAN KEVIN C (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $22.30 per share for $11150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11003.0 shares of the ILPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, PHELAN KEVIN C (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $21.99 for $10993.0. The insider now directly holds 10,503 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -27.05% down over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -20.46% lower over the same period. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is -15.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.