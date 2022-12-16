Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is -52.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.97 and a high of $22.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is -2.50% and -8.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -33.83% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -52.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.67%.

The stock witnessed a -14.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.24%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $860.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.80. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.45% and -58.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.90% this year

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.20M, and float is at 123.78M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, the company’s VP & Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $9.26 per share for a total of $18523.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27891.0 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Liberatore Samuel N (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $10.56 per share for $84490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1253.0 shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Fendley Steven S. (President, US Division) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $12.99 for $90954.0. The insider now directly holds 333,302 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 39.01% up over the past 12 months and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) that is 32.24% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 39.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.