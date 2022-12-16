Manchester United plc (MANU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is 51.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.41 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $21.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $20.34 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.29% off the consensus price target high of $20.34 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.76% lower than the price target low of $19.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.62, the stock is 11.07% and 38.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 59.94% off its SMA200. MANU registered 54.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.69.

The stock witnessed a 66.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.79%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $713.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.68% and -7.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manchester United plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -700.10% this year

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.06M, and float is at 53.36M with Short Float at 7.27%.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading -34.01% down over the past 12 months and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) that is 49.98% higher over the same period.