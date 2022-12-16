New Big Money Means OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) is -65.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 5.66% and -37.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -61.23% off its SMA200. OABI registered a loss of -65.67% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 32.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.98%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 13.68% over the month.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $345.72M and $39.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.15% and -67.05% from its 52-week high.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Analyst Forecasts

OmniAb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.53M, and float is at 77.14M with Short Float at 3.13%.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at OmniAb Inc. (OABI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $3.77 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

OmniAb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Cochran Jennifer R. (Director) bought a total of 22,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $3.75 per share for $83526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77476.0 shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, FOEHR MATTHEW W (President & CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 1,705,350 shares of OmniAb Inc. (OABI).