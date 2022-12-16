New Big Money Means Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is -9.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.92, the stock is -8.49% and -10.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -11.47% off its SMA200. VRRM registered -4.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.81%.

The stock witnessed a -9.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.44%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 1306 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $725.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.72 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.61% and -23.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 993.60% this year

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.43M, and float is at 148.40M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS REBECCA, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37564.0 shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the VRRM stock.