New Big Money Means Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) is -34.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $12.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEAT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is -7.89% and -10.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -19.01% off its SMA200. SEAT registered -29.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.27%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.57%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $599.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.16 and Fwd P/E is 17.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.28% and -43.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivid Seats Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.00M, and float is at 65.98M with Short Float at 9.95%.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pickus Edward, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Pickus Edward sold 539 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $7.72 per share for a total of $4161.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5028.0 shares.

Vivid Seats Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Morris David E. (General Counsel) sold a total of 447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $7.72 per share for $3451.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4143.0 shares of the SEAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Bakal Riva (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,141 shares at an average price of $7.72 for $8809.0. The insider now directly holds 10,641 shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT).