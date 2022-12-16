New Big Money Means Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is 1.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZETA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.58, the stock is 0.19% and 5.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 7.21% off its SMA200. ZETA registered 5.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.00%.

The stock witnessed a -0.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.49%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has around 1434 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $550.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.08. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.78% and -36.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.80%).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -673.20% this year

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 113.23M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 68,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.37 million shares.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) sold a total of 129,843 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $9.22 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.44 million shares of the ZETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) disposed off 22,414 shares at an average price of $9.01 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 16,566,516 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -37.95% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -38.11% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -48.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.