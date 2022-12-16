Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is -16.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.31 and a high of $362.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODFL stock was last observed hovering at around $309.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.26% off its average median price target of $284.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.02% off the consensus price target high of $340.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -15.05% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $299.14, the stock is 0.80% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 7.62% off its SMA200. ODFL registered -15.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.32%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.76%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has around 23663 employees, a market worth around $32.49B and $6.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.62 and Fwd P/E is 25.82. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.32% and -17.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.50% this year

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.57M, and float is at 96.33M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONGDON DAVID S, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that CONGDON DAVID S sold 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $313.95 per share for a total of $10.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Bates David J. (SVP – Operations) sold a total of 1,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $299.04 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13750.0 shares of the ODFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) disposed off 28,754 shares at an average price of $296.24 for $8.52 million. The insider now directly holds 780,815 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading -8.68% down over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is 1.11% higher over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is -9.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.