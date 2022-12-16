OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) is -30.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPAL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.97, the stock is -12.17% and -15.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -26.00% off its SMA200. OPAL registered -30.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.56%.

The stock witnessed a -12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.07%, and is -7.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.80% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $229.97M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.70 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -43.57% from its 52-week high.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPAL Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

The shares outstanding are 38.90M, and float is at 20.65M with Short Float at 1.00%.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maurer Jonathan Gilbert, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Maurer Jonathan Gilbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $7.28 per share for a total of $18200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

OPAL Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Maurer Jonathan Gilbert (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $7.76 per share for $97000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12500.0 shares of the OPAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Fogarty Kevin Michael (Director) acquired 11,065 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL).