Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Volatility At 3.39%, Should You Add A Position?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is -23.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.15 and a high of $54.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $37.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $45.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 14.53% higher than the price target low of $42.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.54, the stock is -10.42% and -9.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -11.81% off its SMA200. SNV registered -22.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.61%.

The stock witnessed a -15.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.50%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5033 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is 39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.01% and -32.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.39M, and float is at 143.47M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAMENSKY ALLAN E, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that KAMENSKY ALLAN E sold 663 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $43.80 per share for a total of $29039.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5090.0 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $41.38 per share for $41380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31109.0 shares of the SNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, GREGORY ANDREW J. JR. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.73 for $85460.0. The insider now directly holds 29,196 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading 2.85% up over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -4.80% lower over the same period. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is 11.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.