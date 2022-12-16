Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is -1.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $20.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -35.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.97, the stock is -1.25% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 13.99% off its SMA200. SKT registered -1.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.08%.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.80%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $438.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.35 and Fwd P/E is 25.06. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.12% and -6.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.40% this year

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.75M, and float is at 101.70M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TANGER STEVEN B, the company’s Executive Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that TANGER STEVEN B sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $19.50 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.35 million shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that TANGER STEVEN B (Executive Chair of the Board) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, REDDIN THOMAS (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.20 for $96000.0. The insider now directly holds 40,654 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -11.65% lower over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -10.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.