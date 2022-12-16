The New York Times Company (NYT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is -30.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $48.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -33.84% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.46, the stock is -4.81% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -2.91% off its SMA200. NYT registered -25.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.62%.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.83%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.45 and Fwd P/E is 28.38. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.30% and -31.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The New York Times Company (NYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The New York Times Company (NYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The New York Times Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.43M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 2.97%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perpich David S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Perpich David S. sold 6,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $35.71 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19699.0 shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $42.78 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Brayton Diane (EVP, GC & SECRETARY) disposed off 9,999 shares at an average price of $41.44 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 35,339 shares of The New York Times Company (NYT).

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -23.87% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -38.11% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -37.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.