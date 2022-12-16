Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Volatility At 3.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is -2.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -35.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.82, the stock is 0.40% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 12.28% off its SMA200. TBPH registered 1.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.66%.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.45%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $730.24M and $51.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.69% and -17.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.80%).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.60% this year

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.52M, and float is at 59.94M with Short Float at 12.88%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAHAM RICHARD A, the company’s SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT. SEC filings show that GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $10.73 per share for a total of $22361.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Hindman Andrew A. (SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $11.02 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the TBPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, GRAHAM RICHARD A (SVP, DEVELOPMENT) disposed off 4,906 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $47640.0. The insider now directly holds 364,745 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 20.59% up over the past 12 months and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) that is -51.91% lower over the same period. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is 4.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.