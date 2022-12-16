ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) is -86.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $13.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is 31.14% and 31.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -12.50% at the moment leaves the stock -52.29% off its SMA200. TDUP registered -86.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.98%.

The stock witnessed a 45.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.69%, and is 48.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.79% over the week and 15.31% over the month.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has around 2894 employees, a market worth around $156.57M and $289.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.56% and -87.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.20% this year

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.25M, and float is at 67.98M with Short Float at 6.91%.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marino Anthony Salvatore, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Marino Anthony Salvatore sold 14,371 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $2.31 per share for a total of $33193.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75096.0 shares.

ThredUp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Homer Christopher (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $2.31 per share for $25099.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32453.0 shares of the TDUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Sobers Sean (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,088 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $23298.0. The insider now directly holds 26,808 shares of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -48.97% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.28% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 7.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.