Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is -22.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.05 and a high of $230.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSK stock was last observed hovering at around $182.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.37% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.73% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.03% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.60, the stock is -2.21% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.62% off its SMA200. VRSK registered -22.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.36%.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.25%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has around 9367 employees, a market worth around $27.57B and $3.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.42 and Fwd P/E is 31.54. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.17% and -23.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.94M, and float is at 154.98M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WRIGHT DAVID B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WRIGHT DAVID B sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $182.88 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9710.0 shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Vaughan Therese M (Director) sold a total of 932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $192.30 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13021.0 shares of the VRSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Beckles Kathy Card (EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec) disposed off 429 shares at an average price of $200.09 for $85839.0. The insider now directly holds 6,102 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 44.14% up over the past 12 months.