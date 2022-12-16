Which institution holds the most shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 11.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.60 and a high of $60.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15%.

Currently trading at $51.74, the stock is -4.05% and 0.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.52% off its SMA200. TAP registered 15.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.54%.

The stock witnessed a -0.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $10.58B and $10.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.75 and Fwd P/E is 12.57. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.46% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.60% this year

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.80M, and float is at 166.27M with Short Float at 5.06%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $10690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13226.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is -2.34% lower over the past 12 months.