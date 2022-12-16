Which institution holds the most shares in PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is -23.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $38.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $26.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.88% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.87% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.44, the stock is 15.50% and 15.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 0.61% off its SMA200. PD registered -23.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.58%.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.22%, and is 10.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $348.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 184.90. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.52% and -31.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.28M, and float is at 82.19M with Short Float at 8.12%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REZVAN MITRA, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that REZVAN MITRA sold 760 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $19661.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79619.0 shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Wilson Howard (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $25.05 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Wilson Howard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $25.09 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 418,408 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -25.59% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -37.95% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -38.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.