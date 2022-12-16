Which institution holds the most shares in Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is 4.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 6.08% and 15.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock 7.89% off its SMA200. PFMT registered -6.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.05%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.16%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has around 929 employees, a market worth around $187.14M and $111.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.09% and -25.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.02M, and float is at 58.49M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $2.84 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.45 million shares.

Performant Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that ECMC Group, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 194,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.27 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.04 million shares of the PFMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, ECMC Group, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 24,229 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $48458.0. The insider now directly holds 2,239,215 shares of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) that is trading 27.55% up over the past 12 months and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) that is -13.21% lower over the same period.