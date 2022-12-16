Which Institutions Own Shares In ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is -35.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -50.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is -0.33% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. ACAD registered -34.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.96.

The stock witnessed a -3.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.37%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $511.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.12% and -46.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.85M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 5.59%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stankovic Srdjan R., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stankovic Srdjan R. sold 1,847 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $27834.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61234.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Stankovic Srdjan R. (President) sold a total of 1,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $15.81 per share for $20964.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56831.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 15, DAVIS STEPHEN (CEO) disposed off 2,804 shares at an average price of $15.81 for $44331.0. The insider now directly holds 79,009 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.78% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is -58.13% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 3.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.