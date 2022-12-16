Which Institutions Own Shares In Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is -56.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $66.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.90, the stock is -0.55% and 3.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. KYMR registered -49.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.79%.

The stock witnessed a -7.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is 6.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $46.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.17% and -58.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.80%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.54M, and float is at 50.98M with Short Float at 15.46%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Booth Bruce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Booth Bruce sold 96,397 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $2.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 21,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 75,312 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 5,365,563 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading -11.53% down over the past 12 months and Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) that is -46.32% lower over the same period. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is -93.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.