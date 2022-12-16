Which Institutions Own Shares In Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is 8.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.58 and a high of $54.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMP stock was last observed hovering at around $50.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $50.55, the stock is -1.57% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. MMP registered 11.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.80%.

The stock witnessed a -2.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.35%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has around 1715 employees, a market worth around $10.63B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.78 and Fwd P/E is 10.34. Profit margin for the company is 34.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.99% and -7.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Analyst Forecasts

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.50M, and float is at 204.24M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTAGUE JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MONTAGUE JAMES R sold 2,892 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $53.43 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25095.0 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Korner Lisa J (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 11,669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $49.00 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81119.0 shares of the MMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Little Melanie A (Senior Vice President) disposed off 5,077 shares at an average price of $49.30 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 32,240 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP).

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 6.98% up over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is 7.81% higher over the same period. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is 27.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.