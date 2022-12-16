Which Institutions Own Shares In Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is -72.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $37.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is 20.02% and 17.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. PTGX registered -68.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.78%.

The stock witnessed a 18.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.00%, and is 22.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $481.93M and $35.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.92% and -74.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.11M, and float is at 48.48M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PATEL DINESH V PH D, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PATEL DINESH V PH D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -69.94% down over the past 12 months.