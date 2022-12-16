Which Institutions Own Shares In Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.59, the stock is -3.93% and 2.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 9.41% off its SMA200. VSH registered 4.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.53%.

The stock witnessed a -4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.09%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.95 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.09% and -7.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.89M, and float is at 140.78M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAUL GERALD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PAUL GERALD sold 57,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $22.63 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Zilberman Raanan (Director) sold a total of 27,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $21.08 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24671.0 shares of the VSH stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading -1.56% down over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -24.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.