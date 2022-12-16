Who are the Institutional Holders in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)?

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is -8.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.97 and a high of $37.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.3% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.86, the stock is -8.56% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -3.35% off its SMA200. COLB registered -9.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.38%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.83%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has around 2260 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $614.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.72% and -20.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Banking System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.65M, and float is at 78.19M with Short Float at 14.37%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 446 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $25.79 per share for a total of $11502.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23584.0 shares.

Columbia Banking System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Deer Aaron James (EVP Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $25.79 per share for $19291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16175.0 shares of the COLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Lawson David C (EVP & Chief H.R. Officer) acquired 271 shares at an average price of $25.79 for $6989.0. The insider now directly holds 20,948 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB).

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -68.46% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is 28.35% higher over the same period. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is -9.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.