Who are the Institutional Holders in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is -19.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $29.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.5% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.55% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.22, the stock is 0.67% and 7.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 1.70% off its SMA200. EPRT registered -15.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.61%.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.80%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $277.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.69 and Fwd P/E is 24.97. Profit margin for the company is 46.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.99% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.38M, and float is at 140.64M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patten Mark E, the company’s Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $20760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84453.0 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Mavoides Peter M. (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $20.68 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the EPRT stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading -11.65% down over the past 12 months and STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) that is -5.97% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -47.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.