Who are the Institutional Holders in Icosavax Inc. (ICVX)?

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) is -55.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $25.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICVX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27%.

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is 191.41% and 213.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.81 million and changing 14.24% at the moment leaves the stock 51.65% off its SMA200. ICVX registered -53.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.33%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.59.

The stock witnessed a 312.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 163.31%, and is 185.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.39% over the week and 19.98% over the month.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $381.82M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 346.93% and -60.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.90%).

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -641.60% this year

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 34.77M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bekiroglu Elizabeth, the company’s General Counsel & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that Bekiroglu Elizabeth sold 1,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $8835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Icosavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Russo Thomas Joseph (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $6.70 per share for $3318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48921.0 shares of the ICVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Holtzman Douglas (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 453 shares at an average price of $6.70 for $3037.0. The insider now directly holds 293,258 shares of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX).

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.71% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -8.83% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 45.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.