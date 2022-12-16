Who are the Institutional Holders in Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO)?

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) is 50.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $35.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMGO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.61% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.61% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.78, the stock is 8.25% and 55.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 95.48% off its SMA200. IMGO registered 78.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 202.96%.

The stock witnessed a 98.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.17%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.30% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 209.52% and -0.46% from its 52-week high.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Imago BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year

Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.77M, and float is at 32.63M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eichorn Laura G., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Eichorn Laura G. sold 553 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $9954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Imago BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Tapper Amy E. () sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $17.90 per share for $13425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IMGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Eichorn Laura G. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 447 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $8046.0. The insider now directly holds 207,737 shares of Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO).