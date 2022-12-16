Who are the Institutional Holders in IronNet Inc. (IRNT)?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is -93.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $7.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -40.02% and -53.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -87.93% off its SMA200. IRNT registered -96.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.56%.

The stock witnessed a -57.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.45%, and is -11.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.32% over the week and 12.79% over the month.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $25.86M and $28.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.54% and -96.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-599.50%).

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Analyst Forecasts

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.70% this year

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.35M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 4.25%.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Closser Donald, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $6624.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

IronNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Closser Donald (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 9,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $0.62 per share for $5716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the IRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Closser Donald (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 9,289 shares at an average price of $1.92 for $17835.0. The insider now directly holds 939,392 shares of IronNet Inc. (IRNT).