Who are the Institutional Holders in MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)?

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is -53.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.77 and a high of $181.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKSI stock was last observed hovering at around $85.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.91%.

Currently trading at $81.45, the stock is 0.80% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -23.34% off its SMA200. MKSI registered -50.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.87%.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.60%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $5.56B and $3.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.19. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.75% and -55.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.51M, and float is at 62.77M with Short Float at 3.42%.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mora Elizabeth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $83.86 per share for a total of $16772.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15893.0 shares.

MKS Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Moloney Jacqueline F (Director) sold a total of 225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $83.86 per share for $18868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9909.0 shares of the MKSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Moloney Jacqueline F (Director) disposed off 225 shares at an average price of $84.14 for $18932.0. The insider now directly holds 10,134 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -39.52% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -52.41% lower over the same period. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is -36.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.