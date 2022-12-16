Who are the Institutional Holders in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.87, the stock is -5.91% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 1.25% off its SMA200. NWBI registered 2.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.53%.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $423.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.67 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.20% and -9.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.32M, and float is at 125.76M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fannin Timothy B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fannin Timothy B bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $14.22 per share for a total of $9954.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2987.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Creal Thomas K IV (EVP, Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 4,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $15.12 per share for $61947.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24289.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Colestro James M (EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking) disposed off 1,325 shares at an average price of $15.05 for $19948.0. The insider now directly holds 14,028 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) that is -25.72% lower over the past 12 months.