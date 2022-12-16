Who are the Institutional Holders in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) is -93.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.71% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -40.40% and -60.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -11.81% at the moment leaves the stock -81.65% off its SMA200. STRC registered -92.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.21%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -55.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.19%, and is -33.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.82% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $111.82M and $9.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.02% and -94.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.80%).

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -303.60% this year

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.94M, and float is at 78.64M with Short Float at 5.13%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FINN BRIAN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FINN BRIAN D bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $3.11 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that FINN BRIAN D (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $2.92 per share for $43782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77315.0 shares of the STRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, FINN BRIAN D (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.82 for $76380.0. The insider now directly holds 62,315 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC).