Who is the Top Investor In Camden Property Trust (CPT)?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is -35.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.90 and a high of $180.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPT stock was last observed hovering at around $116.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.05% off its average median price target of $136.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.84% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 2.77% higher than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.73, the stock is -1.64% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -16.24% off its SMA200. CPT registered -35.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.07%.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.06%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $12.24B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.10 and Fwd P/E is 77.63. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.33% and -36.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camden Property Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.20% this year

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.47M, and float is at 105.47M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WESTBROOK KELVIN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WESTBROOK KELVIN R sold 1,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $130.77 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24932.0 shares.

Camden Property Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Brunner Heather J. (Director) sold a total of 883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $164.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9224.0 shares of the CPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Gallagher Michael P (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,362 shares at an average price of $176.87 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 27,016 shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Camden Property Trust (CPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading -25.02% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -32.29% lower over the same period. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -27.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.