Who is the Top Investor In NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)?

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) is -68.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $35.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -52.68% lower than the price target low of $7.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.84, the stock is -1.53% and 17.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 4.29% off its SMA200. NEO registered -66.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.89.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.73%, and is -10.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $496.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.67% and -69.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.40% this year

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.42M, and float is at 122.24M with Short Float at 4.14%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bonello William, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bonello William sold 3,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $18.29 per share for a total of $58693.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98516.0 shares.

NeoGenomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that McKenzie Kathryn B (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $35.00 per share for $64610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11689.0 shares of the NEO stock.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -11.39% down over the past 12 months and RadNet Inc. (RDNT) that is -29.52% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -25.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.