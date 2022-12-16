Who is the Top Investor In PacWest Bancorp (PACW)?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is -49.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.29 and a high of $51.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACW stock was last observed hovering at around $23.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.67% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.48% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.88, the stock is -9.46% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock -23.60% off its SMA200. PACW registered -48.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.66%.

The stock witnessed a -15.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.24%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.29 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.47% and -55.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.00% this year

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.79M, and float is at 115.67M with Short Float at 3.46%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WAGNER MATTHEW P, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that WAGNER MATTHEW P sold 17,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $24.18 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

PacWest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that WAGNER MATTHEW P (CEO) sold a total of 66,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $26.24 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the PACW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, TAYLOR PAUL W (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -68.46% down over the past 12 months and United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is -12.55% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -15.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.